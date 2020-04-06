DANVILLE — A Bloomsburg man trespassed at his sister's home in Danville April 1, police said.
Patrolman Jared Bangs was notified by the Montour County Housing Authority that Matthew W. Kipple, 38, was at the home of Penny Lewis, where he isn't allowed. Police said he was ordered to stay off the property in June 2013. He received a letter from a law firm dated March 11 reminding him the order was still valid and if he was caught there, the police would be asked to respond, Bangs said.
As Bangs approached, Kipple was leaving the home. Lewis stood outside and confirmed he was in the pickup truck. Bangs stopped the truck in front of 162 Kriner St. Bangs identified Kipple as the front seat passenger.
Kipple argued the order was no longer valid and Bangs showed him a copy of the letter he received shortly after March 11.
Bangs said Kipple became argumentative and was cited for defiant trespass.