Man cited for fishing with more than three lines By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 6 hrs ago ANTHONY TWP. — A state official cited Michael S. Creeger, 38, of West Milton, for fishing with more than three lines at Lake Chillisquaque, which is prohibited, Aug. 19. Tags Fishing Lake Chillisquaque Anthony Twp. Law Line Michael S. Creeger State COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries CHOPRA, Dr. Raj Aug 29, 1932 - Aug 18, 2019 BOYER, Winston Jan 24, 1927 - Aug 18, 2019 HOEY, Roger Feb 26, 1946 - Aug 16, 2019 PAULING, Sarah Dec 14, 1956 - Aug 18, 2019 MURRAY, Casey Mar 7, 1976 - Aug 16, 2019 Follow us on Facebook