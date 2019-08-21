Man cited for harassment, disorderly conduct By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 1 hr ago DANVILLE — Borough police cited Timothy Groves, 46, of Danville, for harassment and disorderly conduct Aug. 20 at 1126 Mill St. Tags Disorderly Conduct Danville Police Harassment Borough Crime Timothy Groves COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries RESSEGUIE, Myra Nov 30, 1933 - Aug 20, 2019 CLINTON, Deborah Oct 14, 1952 - Aug 20, 2019 WHITMAN, Shirley Oct 17, 1930 - Aug 19, 2019 CROSSLEY, Marvin May 22, 1947 - Aug 18, 2019 SEAMAN, Sheila Jul 10, 1957 - Jul 27, 2019 Follow us on Facebook