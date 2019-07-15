Man cited for harassment 2 hrs ago DANVILLE — Borough police cited Daniel S. Harvey, 39, of Danville, with harassment for repeatedly asking an individual to buy him alcohol to the point of depriving the person of sleep July 10 in Danville. Tags Danville Police Harassment Daniel S. Harvey Borough Person Individual COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries ZIMMERMAN, Angela Nov 9, 1972 - Jul 11, 2019 STAHL, William Jul 13, 1937 - SEIPLE, Stan Feb 21, 1927 - Jul 13, 2019 EGLI, Mary Sep 23, 1940 - Jul 14, 2019 BOCK, Madonna Jul 12, 2019 Follow us on Facebook