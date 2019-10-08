Man cited for pushing woman, her mother By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 31 min ago LIBERTY TWP. — State police cited Matthew J. Kronenwetter, 30, of Danville, for harassment of a woman for pushing her and for harassment of her mother for pushing her Oct. 2 in Liberty Township. Tags State Police Harassment Matthew J. Kronenwetter Liberty Twp. Danville Woman Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries RENNELLS, Francis Jun 12, 1930 - Oct 8, 2019 FRAME, William Oct 18, 1963 - Oct 8, 2019 LUST, Thomas May 21, 1944 - Oct 5, 2019 KITCHENS, Antoinette Dec 3, 1946 - Oct 5, 2019 YABLONSKI, Julia Jan 27, 1936 - Dec 12, 2018 Follow us on Facebook