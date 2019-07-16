Man cited with public drunkenness By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 1 hr ago DANVILLE — Danville police cited Jason States, 27, of Sunbury, with public drunkeness July 13 in the Taco Bell parking lot. Tags Danville Parking Lot Bell Jason States Police Drunkenness COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries STASCHIAK, Kevin Mar 26, 1955 - Jul 15, 2019 CHASE, Frank Sep 2, 1928 - Jul 14, 2019 PETERS, Mildred Jul 15, 2019 Arcuri, Mark TERESITA, Sister Jul 12, 2019 Follow us on Facebook