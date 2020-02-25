DANVILLE — President Judge Thomas James released Rahsheed Brown from Montour County's Felony Diversion Program after successful completion on Tuesday.
Brown had been admitted to the program for one year. Successful completion of the program results in dismissal of the felony and sentencing on the lesser charge.
Brown previously pleaded guilty to a felony charge of intent to deliver a controlled substance and to a misdemeanor of possession of a controlled substance.
James on Tuesday sentenced him to pay a $200 fine and placed Brown on probation for one year, which he was given credit for.
Milton man must pay fine
James also sentenced Vince C. Day, 35, of Milton, to pay a $300 fine for possessing a small amount of marijuana.
State police charged him Dec. 15 in Derry Township during a routine patrol where it was discovered his vehicle registration had expired.
Man pleads guilty to DUI
James accepted the guilty plea of Jason R. Machinski, 46, of Danville, to driving while under the influence of alcohol Dec. 9 in Danville on Tuesday.
A criminal records check will be done before he is sentenced.
Police received a complaint about him pulling into the Weis Markets lot and parking near the Wine and Spirits Store. The person reporting the incident said he followed the vehicle, which was swerving all over the road and crossing the lines on both sides of the road on Route 54 headed east.
An officer observed a strong odor of intoxicating beverage coming from the vehicle and said Machinski's speech was non-verbal and garbled. Emergency medical services were called to transport him to a hospital.