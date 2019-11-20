Herman Jones wants to be remembered as a Danville native, a historian, a farmer, an electrician and a woodworker.
"I will brag a little about being a talented woodworker," he said.
Most people would go beyond that and describe Jones, now a hospice patient, as a master woodworker. He has made numerous models and life-size creations of historic buildings and pieces.
"He loves Danville," said his wife, Pauline.
Jones, who has always been interested in local history, has known a lot about the area's iron history since "walking these hills" as a youth, he said of the area of Straub's Church, along Frosty Valley Road. He and Pauline don't live that far from the church on their 100-year-old family farm in Hemlock Township.
He hopes to find homes for old farm implements he has collected and some that he used. They include a scoop shovel; a bushel bin; a large scale made of metal and wood; a grain cradle; steel and cast iron tractor seats; a wheelbarrow; a two-man crosscut saw; an apple butter stirring paddle; a 2-foot-long pig trough; a corn-cutter; a horse-drawn potato digger and more.
"As long as I am able to explain how they were used and what they were used for," Jones said he can teach people about them.
He was diagnosed with stage IV pancreatic cancer in April and receives weekly visits from a hospice nurse.
"It's gradually closing in on me. I wanted to clear some stuff," said Jones.
Those who are interested can reach him at 570-784-0977.
Pauline starts chemotherapy Thursday Nov. 21 following surgery for colon cancer. Their daughter, Jenny Jones, is staying with them to help out.
Some of Herman's craftsmanship is displayed in the new business and industry room of the Boyd House Museum in Danville. They include a restored trolley seat, a model of the former Big Mill in Danville and a life-size iron ore car. The Montour County Historical Society also has his model of the first pavilion at Sunnybrook Park. He also restored a second life-size trolley seat. Jenny has a park bench he restored.
Herman, who led tours of area iron mines in the past, made the iron ore car that is on display in front of the Montour County Courthouse and another life-size car filled with iron ore along Route 11 near Danville Middle School.
After seeing a Daily Item article about a canal boat model he crafted, a teacher and a student contacted him from Stoughton, Wisconsin.
"I wrote them a three-page letter and at the end I told them there would be something coming in the mail," he said of a canal boat model he made and sent them.
The school mailed him a picture of the student and teacher with the model.
His model of Katy's church, in Madison Township, Columbia County, was his first model of a Columbia County building. The model sits in the historical society building in Bloomsburg. Jones dedicated the model to their son, John Paul Jones, who died while in his 50s in Georgia. Their son traveled with him in 2013 to the church to take measurements for the scale model.
The roof of Katy's church model can be removed to see the church set up with pews for men on one side and pews for women on the other side. He also built a pulpit, deacons chairs and chairs for the choir.
"I enjoyed making stuff for other people to enjoy," he said.
Jones built the home where he and Pauline have lived since 1973. The couple, who will be married 64 years in February, first lived in Danville.
"I designed it so we could live in the basement," he said of their home.
He also built a 20-foot travel trailer after coming across a frame. "I stayed in the trailer while building the house," said Jones, who drove truck at the time. "I laid 1,328 blocks by myself," said Jones.
The family took trips in the travel trailer, which included following the old Chisholm Trail from Texas to Colorado.
"Another point of history," he said.
Jones built almost all the furniture in their home, which contains nearly 30 pieces.
"I always admired hardworking people and I always thought I was one of them. I always enjoyed doing things and learning as much as I could," he said.