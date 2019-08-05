DANVILLE — A man successfully completed Montour County's one-year felony diversion program, resulting in a felony charge not being prosecuted and a sentence on a misdemeanor charge.
Intirabouth Dylan Khounxay was released from the program Monday.
Judge Gary Norton said he had completed one year's probation. He ordered him to pay a $300 fine.
Khounxay was charged by state police with possession with intent to deliver marijuana and with possession of marijuana Dec. 13, 2017, in Valley Township. The possession with intent is a felony charge and possessing marijuana is the lesser charge.