DANVILLE — A man who threatened to strangle and kill a Geisinger employee told President Judge Thomas James he was on a lot of medication and didn't remember the incident, but said Tuesday he probably did it.
Dennis Hynes entered a no contest plea to harassment.
James sentenced him to pay a $300 fine and placed him on probation for one year.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said the victim "was pretty shaken up" but understood the incident was related to a mental situation.
James also told Hynes to remain in contact with his psychiatrist.
His attorney, Leslie Bryden, said her client was jailed from Jan. 23, 2019, through Jan. 27, 2019. The incident occurred Jan. 22, 2019.