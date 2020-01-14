DANVILLE — A Mount Carmel man will face Montour County Court action on charges of assaulting his mother. Police said he caused her to break her arm on Christmas Eve in Danville.
Mathew J. Stoner, 28, faces charges of aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment from the incident at 130 Kriner St.
He waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday before County District Judge Marvin Shrawder.
Before Officer Eric Routch arrived at the home, Stoner had left with his wife Nicole Stoner. Routch met with Jeanine Soder who said she couldn't use her right arm because of being in so much pain. She said she and Stoner had a verbal altercation that turned physical with him throwing her to the ground and he hit her shoulder and arm off of something in the kitchen. Soder sought treatment at Geisinger.