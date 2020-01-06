DANVILLE — Police charged a Danville man with driving while under the influence of alcohol after finding him semi-responsive leaning against the center console Dec. 9 at 140 Continental Blvd.
Officer Jared Bangs received a complaint about Jason R. Machinski, 46, pulling into the Weis Markets lot and parked near the Wine and Spirits Store. The person reporting the incident said he followed the vehicle that was swerving all over the road and crossing the lines on both sides of the road on Route 54 headed east, according to the charges.
Bangs observed a strong odor of intoxicating beverage coming from the vehicle and said Machinski's speech was non-verbal and garbled. Emergency medical services were called to transport him to a hospital.
Bangs charged him with driving while under the influence of alcohol and having a blood alcohol level of 0.434 percent.