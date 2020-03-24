DERRY TWP. — Police said a Hughesville man was found unresponsive and appeared to be in a coma in a vehicle outside Burkholder's Market in Derry Township.
Tpr. Nathan Wenzel said empty bottles of prescription medications were found on the passenger seat beside Mark A. Thompson, 44.
The trooper tried to wake Thompson who had very light breathing and dilated pupils. He was taken to Geisinger for treatment.
Wenzel charged him with driving while under the influence of a controlled substance, driving while under the influence of a controlled substance that impaired his ability to safely drive and careless driving.
Vials of blood from Geisinger, obtained through a search warrant, showed Thompson was under the influence of methadone, police said.