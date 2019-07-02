DANVILLE — A Danville man was placed on probation for one year affer pleading guilty to unauthorized use of a vehicle Oct. 19 in Valley Township.
Michael Helwig entered the plea Monday before Judge Gary Norton, who also gave him credit for eight days served in jail and fined him $300.
Helwig's attorney, Michael Dennehy, said his client had use of the vehicle, but had exceeded that use.
Norton also sentenced Carrie Miller, of Minersville, to one year's probation for a second retail theft offense from Nov. 24, 2015, at the Danville Salvation Army Store. He fined her $300, gave her credit for four days served in jail and ordered her to pay restitution of $8.75.
Thomas Walmer, of Connecticut, pleaded guilty to driving while under the influence of alcohol Sept. 10 in Liberty Township. He will be sentenced after a criminal records check. Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said his blood alcohol level was 0.341 percent.