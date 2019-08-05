DANVILLE — A judge sentenced a Turbotville man to probation for simple assault of his mother.
Judge Gary Norton sentenced Treyvon Lee, 21, Monday to two years' probation and ordered him to pay a $100 fine for an incident March 19 in Mahoning Township. His attorney, Cory Piontek, said his client hit his mother in the eye on the way to an appointment at Geisinger.
Lee told Norton he believed he was in psychosis. He said he takes medications for anxiety and bipolar disorder. He told the judge he lives with his grandparents and is employed by his family.