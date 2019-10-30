DANVILLE — A Washingtonville man will spend 12 days to one year in Montour County Jail starting Nov. 22 for storing or disposing of methamphetamine materials.
President Judge Thomas James sentenced Casey W. Hunsinger, 30, to a minimum of 15 days in prison, but gave him credit for three days served in prison Wednesday. He also ordered him to pay a $400 fine.
James also deemed him eligible for work release.
Hunsinger had been charged with cooking methamphetamine in the former DeLong School, at 8 Church St., in Washingtonville, on Oct. 22, 2018. Authorities believe it was the first meth lab found in Washingtonville. His father owns the school, which is for sale.
Hunsinger's attorney Michael Dennehy said his client suffered a serious lower leg injury in 2015 and was unable to work. He said stupid choices lead him to meth and Hunsinger is getting his act back together, working construction and cutting wood on the side. He requested a probationary sentence.
Hunsinger told James he was a mason by trade and he couldn't walk as a result of his injury.
James said he couldn't totally ignore the meth-making offense.
According to the charges, Tpr. Jared Mowen said parents were playing with their child on a picnic table on the east side of the old school, at 8 Church St., Oct. 22, and saw what they believed to be drugs through a window in the school.
According to the criminal complaint, Mowen saw through a window on the east side of the building a suspected lab of several one-pot meth cookers and meth paraphernalia. He also saw several grill-size propane tanks commonly used to cook meth.
While police waited for the building owner to arrive, Hunsinger came out of the south door of the building, identified himself and asked why police were there.
The owner of the school allowed police to search the property. The school, dedicated on Thanksgiving Day 1930, was donated to the borough by Frank Emerson DeLong, who invented the hook-and-eye clothes fastener and the bobby pin, among other items. The property was last used as a personal care home.