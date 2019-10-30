DANVILLE — The attorney for Michael R. Walters said Walters being sentenced for not reporting to the Montour County Jail Oct. 9, 2018, was the last in a line of stupidity by his client.
"He has a job lined up after jail," attorney Robert Marks Jr. told President Judge Thomas James Wednesday.
Walters had been sentenced for a felony and previously pleaded guilty to not reporting to jail.
James ordered him to serve 30 days to one year in prison and gave him credit for 24 days served in jail. He fined him $200 and ordered him to do 20 hours of community service. He said he was eligible for work release.
Walters told James he had a bad drug problem in the past and doesn't want to come back to court. "I want to go down a new path and start a new life and pay my fines and be there for my kids," he said.