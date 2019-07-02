DANVILLE — A Danville area man pleaded guilty to a summary offense of harassment after being charged with striking his girlfriend in the eye, causing a laceration, bruise and swelling.
Knikayla D. Dennis, 19, entered the plea Monday before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who ordered him to pay court costs and a fine totaling $261.
Township Officer Tammy Smith said Dennis also threw Nadera Persaud to the ground, causing a laceration in her knee. Smith was called about a fight involving several people at 58 Prosseda Drive June 8.
She charged Dennis with simple assault and harassment.