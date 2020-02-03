DANVILLE — A Stillwater man pleaded guilty to criminal mischief for breaking windows and damaging a mailbox at the Sunrise Inn Jan. 2.

Jeremy M. Chapin, 41, entered the plea Monday before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who fined him $100, ordered him to pay $600 in restitution and to serve six months' probation.

Tpr. Matthew Hill was called about Chapin damaging a window in room 5, a mailbox for room 6, wood trim in room 8 and the door of room 9 at the inn, at 1911 Montour Blvd.

Hill charged Chapin with criminal mischief and disorderly conduct for yelling outside and destroying property.

Chapin said Hill was called "because I smashed that window and kicked that thing in," according to the charges. He said he only did it to two rooms that "didn't have good people in it," police said.

