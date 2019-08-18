DANVILLE — A Danville area man pleaded guilty to defiant trespass after being charged twice on Life Flight property July 21 and July 26 Mahoning Township.
Henry V. Baez, 41, entered the plea Thursday afternoon before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who placed him on probation for one year and ordered him to pay court costs of $348. A special condition of probation was he comply by taking all medications prescribed to him.
Township Sgt. Matthew Gerst responded to the hangar on Life Flight Lane about a suspicious person. He spoke with Geisinger security officer Samuel Wolf, who said a man, identified as Henry V. Baez, 41, was squatting between the shuttle buses.
Life Flight dispatcher Brian Fosse and Wolf said Baez had been warned to stay off the property several months ago.
While Gerst was investigating, Danville police were called about a possible intoxicated man at Montour Street and Route 54. Gerst determined, from Herb's description and from Danville Officer Keith Davenport, that it was Baez.
Gerst asked Baez what he was doing at Geisinger and Baez said he was just walking, according to the charge. Gerst told him that he had been warned twice in the past to stay off Geisinger property, which Baez acknowledged.
Baez was also charged with defiant trespass and theft from a vehicle July 26 at the hangar. At that time, he was observed walking toward the hangar doors and maintenance doors and seen trying to open Geisinger vehicles.