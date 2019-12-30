DANVILLE — A Danville man, who police said lied about a woman striking him when he hit himself, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct.
Brannan E. Lyle, 54, entered the plea Monday before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder who placed him on one-year's probation and ordered him to pay the cost of prosecution.
Danville Officer Joseph Eister charged Lyle giving false information to police and implicating another person in a crime not committed at 345 Groves Court.
Lyle attended a hearing for Tracy Tanner Lyle Nov. 4 and stated under oath he lied to officers the night of the incident Sept. 30 and that he hit himself causing injury, according to the charge. He gave a written statement that he and Tracy Lyle argued, he called 911 and hit himself with his left hand but led officers to believe Tracy Lyle caused the injury and she was arrested for simple assault and harassment.
Brannan Lyle told police she caused an injury to his left eye.