DANVILLE — A Milton man, who pleaded guilty to having drug paraphernalia and to driving with a suspended license, told President Judge Thomas James Jr. he will never drive again.
Gregory L. Garmen entered the pleas Monday. The license suspension related to a driving while under the influence of alcohol charge.
James will sentence Garmen later.
Garmen told James he has been sitting in his courtroom the past couple of months and "You're the fairest judge I have ever watched."
State police charged him after being called about unresponsive individuals stopped in a vehicle at Liberty Valley Road and Route 45 July 2, 2018.
When police arrived, emergency medical personnel were there. As a trooper approached the vehicle, he heard the vehicle shift into gear and accelerate rapidly from the scene. He returned to his cruiser, with lights and sirens activated, and followed the vehicle for about one mile. It pulled over in the 1200 block of Liberty Valley Road. A trooper approached the vehicle and smelled a strong odor consistent with spice or synthetic cannabinoids. After Garmen and a passenger got out, the trooper saw a pipe partially hid underneath the passenger seat.