DANVILLE — A Bloomsburg man pleaded guilty Monday to possessing a needle with methamphetamine Oct. 12 at the Mahoning Township Police Department at 849 Bloom Road.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sentenced Brandon Lee Weaver, 26, to six months' probation concurrent to Columbia County probation and to pay fines and court costs totaling $448.
A Columbia County deputy sheriff contacted Patrolman Ryan Pander Oct. 12 about Weaver living at 125 Evergreen Pointe Apt. 204.
According to police, Columbia County Adult Probation Officer Ben Burnett confirmed a warrant had been issued for Weaver. Burnett asked township police to take him into custody and bring him to the township police department to transfer custody over to him.
After arriving at the police department, Pander found a needle filled with an unknown clear liquid in Weaver's left ankle sock. Weaver admitted it contained methamphetamine, police said.