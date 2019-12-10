DANVILLE — A Danville area man was sentenced to probation and fined for disorderly conduct for fleeing from Mahoning Township police April 9.
Troy J. Koser, 26, entered the guilty plea to disorderly conduct Monday before Judge Gary Norton, who placed him on probation for one year and ordered him to pay a $300 fine.
Koser said he and a buddy were racing their dirt bikes at the time.
Koser also was fined $75 for having an unregistered vehicle and $25 for not having headlights on at night.
Patrolman Cody Clossen saw the dirt bike travel on River Drive and enter a grassy area in between the railroad tracks and River Drive. The driver kicked up mud, leaving a rut and causing damage, according to the charges. The bike then traveled on River Drive, East Market Street, Wall Street and Alton street. The driver sped up after seeing him behind him and the driver lost control. The bike was lying on its side, police said. Koser ran into a nearby yard despite Clossen ordering him to stop numerous times. Koser then complied and laid down in the yard.
When asked why he attempted to run from the officer after seeing him behind him with his lights and siren on, he said he was just trying to "ride a wheelie," police said.