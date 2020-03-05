DANVILLE — A Berwick man who threatened to drive through Geisinger's main entrance has entered a guilty plea.
William A. Somers, 65, pleaded guilty to a nontraffic charge of harassment Wednesday before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who ordered him to pay a fine and court costs totaling $462.
Mahoning Township police said in response to the threat made by Somers, the hospital heightened the security level with an additional officer placed on an outside roving patrol near the front entrance. Several other security officers were reassigned to reinforce security there, township patrolman Jason Bedisky said.
Somers called the hospital to schedule a psychiatry appointment and became upset when he was told he would need to call psychiatry directly during normal business hours Monday through Friday, according to the charge. During the conversation, he said Geisinger did not want to help him with his depression and anxiety. He said maybe he should "drive through the main entrance and maybe somebody can help me," police said.
There was silence on the phone for several seconds before the call taker asked if he has been seen there before. Somers said he had a referral since October. The call taker told him how to schedule an appointment when Somers cut her off, police said, by saying "OK ma'am, you'll see it on the news when I drive through the main entrance up there. Thank you so much. Have a great day," and hung up.
— KAREN BLACKLEDGE