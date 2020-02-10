DANVILLE — A Pine Grove man pleaded guilty to indecent exposure involving a girl beginning when she was 14 from June 1, 2018, through May 14, 2019, at various locations in Valley Township.
Kyle E. Crumrine, 29, entered the plea Monday before President Judge Thomas James who ordered a record check be done before Crumrine is sentenced.
The mother of the girl told state police she discovered the girl was having a sexual relationship with a family friend. She said she found text messages in which the two discussed indecent contact they had together.
State police at Milton said the girl said they met about 30 times and he sometimes picked her up from school. She said she didn't want to touch him inappropriately, but that it occurred more than once at a friend's house where Crumrine was staying in his truck.