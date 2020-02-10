DANVILLE — A Stillwater man pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia and to a summary harassment charge in Montour County.
Edward T. Crilly, 29, entered the pleas Monday before President Judge Thomas James.
Crilly, who is in jail, faces two cases in Montour County and four cases in Columbia County.
He also owes fines from a domestic case. James said Crilly could have a seven-day jail sentence, which began Sunday, purged by paying $500.
County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said Crilly was charged from an incident June 5 involving a woman in Mahoning Township and with having two hypodermic needles Oct. 5 in Danville.
James ordered Crilly to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation.
When asked if he would test positive Monday for drugs, Crilly, who was jailed Sunday night, said he would for methamphetamine. James said the fact that he admitted that was a big deal.
James said Crilly would be sentenced as soon as possible.