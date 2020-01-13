DANVILLE — A Danville man pleaded guilty to simple assault related to punching his girlfriend in the mouth, causing bleeding.
Bruce L. Matthews, 41, of Suite 201 at 418 E. Market St., entered the plea Jan. 9 before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who placed him on probation for one year.
Danville Officer Devon St. Clair was called at 3:15 a.m. Nov. 22 to the home and spoke with a woman who was on the front porch. Her mouth was bleeding and her lips were swollen, police said.
Police said the woman was intoxicated and she said Matthews hit her. She declined emergency medical services.
Matthews then came out of the home and was also intoxicated and belligerent, St. Clair said. He placed him in the back of the patrol vehicle and double-locked handcuffs behind his back.
The officer interviewed the woman, who said Matthews pushed her down on the back porch when they were drinking and hit her in the face.