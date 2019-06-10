DANVILLE — A Bloomsburg man was sent to Camp Hill State Correctional Institution for evaluation after pleading guilty to receiving stolen lottery tickets and a pastry.
Robert A. Johnson Jr., 33, entered the plea Monday before President Judge Thomas James Jr.
He also faces charges in Columbia County.
He admitted to receiving a pastry and two $30 lottery tickets from the Exxon Market, at 5 McCracken Road, Jan. 25.
Police said an employee saw Johnson put a $3 pastry in his pocket, reach over the counter and pull tickets from a holder before quickly leaving the store.
State police obtained information about Johnson's vehicle plate from surveillance footage. Police served a warrant on him Feb. 2. Johnson told the trooper he remembers stealing the tickets and they were losing tickets.