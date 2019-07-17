DANVILLE — A borough man charged with punching and stamping his girlfriend and causing a possible broken arm July 8, pleaded guilty to simple assault Wednesday.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder sentenced Vinson A. Russell, 24, to jail time served since the incident.
Danville police met with Julie Hollenbach at Geisinger. She said she and Russell were staying with a friend at 119 Fisher Court.
Russell yelled and verbally abused her while at another home. The arguing continued at the Fisher Court address. Hollenbach said they were ending their relationship and Russell tried to take a gaming console that belonged to her.
When she tried to take the console, Russell kicked her in the chest forcing her backwards into a wood stove causing pain and bruising to her back and she fell down, she said.
When she got up and tried to take the console, he punched her and knocked her to the ground, she said. Russell then stamped on her left forearm, causing significant pain and bruising.