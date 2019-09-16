DANVILLE — A Mount Carmel man pleaded guilty Thursday afternoon to a summary offense of disorderly conduct after being charged for grabbing a woman's right hand and twisting it until she felt pain and screamed, police said.
Michael D. Schu, 53, entered the plea before Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder, who ordered him to pay a fine and court costs totaling $261.
Danville Officer Joseph Eister charged Schu with simple assault and harassment of Sigrid Vegas May 11 at 126 Kriner St.
Eister was called about a domestic incident and found Vegas sitting on the front porch of her home with a pack of frozen vegetables under her right wrist. She said Schu went there to get their son for a trip to Knoebels when Schu asked about a cellphone, they argued and he twisted her hand. She was treated in Geisinger.