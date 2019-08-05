DANVILLE — A New Hampshire man, who pleaded guilty to simple assault Monday, apologized for his actions and told Judge Gary Norton he was looking forward to the opportunity to make amends.
Jeffery A. Martin, 47, of Manchester, N.H., entered the plea related to an incident at Geisinger emergency department July 17.
He told Norton he had had a bad day, a mometary lack of focus and had consumed alcohol at a truck stop, where a good samaritan took him to Geisinger. He also served time in jail.
Norton sentenced him to pay a $500 fine and to serve one year's probation.
Martin, who works for a Bloomsburg trucking company, was reported to be acting aggressively toward staff and causing a disturbance at Geisinger. Patrolman Ryan Pander said Martin was admitted for heavy intoxication and became increasingly agitated and verbally aggressive toward staff members, who alerted a number of staff members, including Geisinger security. At one point, he allegedly shoved the right shoulder of a registered nurse. Pander told him he was causing a disturbance and asked him to stop.
Pander got a second call about Martin fleeing on foot and striking a hospital nursing assistant in the chest with his arm and elbow. The nursing assistant reported an injury to her chest, dizziness and shortness of breath and was treated in the emergency department.
Martin admitted to pushing the nursing assistant during an interview, Pander said.