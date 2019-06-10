DANVILLE — A man was to be released from jail if he had an approved home plan after pleading guilty to simple assault of his wife.
Tyshiem V. Holmes entered the plea Monday before President Judge Thomas James Jr. State police charged him May 8 for fracturing his wife's nose in Cooper Township.
James gave him credit for time served of 34 days in jail. James imposed a sentence of 34 days to six months in jail.
Holmes also admitted to making a call from the jail to his wife May 16 while a protection from abuse order was in effect. "You got to grow up and keep your head screwed on straight," the judge told him. James also ordered him to pay $300 in fines.