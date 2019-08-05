Man pleads guilty to spitting in officer's face By Karen Blackledge kblackledge@thedanvillenews.com 1 hr ago DANVILLE — Donald L. Fetterman pleaded guilty Monday to simple assault for spitting in the face of Danville Officer Devon St. Clair Feb. 9. Judge Gary Norton will sentence him following a criminal records check. Tags Clair Donald L. Fetterman Gary Norton Criminal Law Criminal Record Plead Spitting Face COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS This Week's Circulars Obituaries MANTZ, Roberta Jan 21, 1942 - Aug 5, 2019 SILVA, Joseph Oct 7, 1931 - Aug 4, 2019 LAGERMAN, Albert Aug 6, 1939 - Aug 3, 2019 WILLOW, Connie Jul 23, 1957 - Aug 4, 2019 REICHLEY, James Aug 3, 2019 Follow us on Facebook