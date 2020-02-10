DANVILLE — A Danville area man pleaded guilty to tampering with public record information related to failure to comply with Megan's Law.
Michael E. Sweet Jr., 46, entered the plea Monday before President Judge Thomas James, who ordered him to pay a $300 fine.
Tpr. Jessica Naschke charged Sweet for failing to appear for his Megan's Law registration. He is required to register his status yearly until Sept. 17, 2020, according to state police.
He maintained three places of employment and concealed sex offender data from his places of employment, police said, from Oct. 1, 2017, through Dec. 12, 2018.
Defense attorney Michael Dennehy said Sweet was sentenced in 2007 in Northumberland County and required to register with state police for 10 years. Sweet thought the period had run out while he was incarcerated, but he was still required to register for 1 and one-half years, Dennehy said.