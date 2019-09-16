DANVILLE — A man was admitted to Montour County's felony diversion program after pleading guilty to charges of failure to make required disposition of funds of more than $2,000 from the Dollar General Store in Danville.
Thomas C. Coe pleaded guilty Monday before President Judge Thomas James Jr. to a felony and a misdemeanor of theft by deception charges. He had served as assistant manager of the store.
If he successfully completes the program in one year, the felony will be dismissed and he will be sentenced on the misdemeanor charge.
County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said Danville police charged him for failing to deposit the money from June 11, 2018, through July 29, 2018, in the store's bank account.
Coe's attorney, Michael Dennehy, said his client has already paid a substantial amount back. Coe pays $150 a month and it will take about two and one-half years for him to repay the funds after he completes the felony diversion program, Kessler said. He said the victim was satisfied with that.