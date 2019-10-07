DANVILLE — A Berwick man pleaded guilty to theft with intent to deliver heroin July 7, 2018, in Mahoning Township Monday.
Anthony Kalapach Jr., 34, entered the plea before President Judge Thomas James Jr.
He also pleaded guilty to possession and delivery of cocaine and methamphetamine April 6, 2018, in Berwick.
James will sentenced him following a criminal records check.
Mahoning Township Officer Garon Fenstermaker stopped Kalapach's vehicle on Montour Boulevard. After noticing indicators of criminal activity, Fenstermaker asked Kalapach what was in his right pocket and Kalapach showed him money and glassine bags with a white powdery substance consistent with heroin, according to court documents.
Fenstermaker said he found more glassine bags with suspected heroin in Kalapach's left pocket along with $165.
He searched the vehicle and found a bag with suspected heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, a digital scale, metal spoons, glassine bags, rubber bands, clear plastic bags and plastic straws.