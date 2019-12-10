DANVILLE — Roger Hampton pleaded guilty to theft of $250 worth of tools in Danville from Oct. 29, 2018.
Hampton, of Wilkes-Barre, is confined to the Montour County Jail.
Judge Gary Norton said Monday he will be sentenced after a criminal records check.
Jared A. Lewis pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property of construction tools and materials from two trailers in Danville Sept. 24, 2018, through Oct. 4, 2018, valued at more than $2,000.
County District Attorney Angela Mattis said the items were recovered.
He will be sentenced following a criminal records check.