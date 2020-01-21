DANVILLE — President Judge Thomas James conducted a video hearing on a bail reduction request from the Montour County courthouse.
The hearing Tuesday was for Brianna M. Kirk, 17, who has been certified to stand trial as an adult for aggravated assault in 2019 at the North Central Secure Treatment Unit in Mahoning Township.
Kirk is being held in the Columbia County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bail straight.
James reduced her bail to $75,000 straight and said her case will be listed for the Feb. 11 term of court.
She testified she would live with her stepfather, who raised her since she was a baby, in Benton. She told her attorney, Hugh Taylor, she keeps busy in jail by doing artwork and speaking with a counselor. She said she would like to return to high school so she can earn her diploma.
Her stepfather said he has noticed a change in her demeanor. James noted she had support from the community at the courthouse including her sister, biological father and a long-time family friend.
Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler opposed reducing her bail, saying the crime was very violent. He said she wasn't being housed with the general prison population and he didn't have a track record of her behavior. She has been in jail since October.
James said he didn't want her to hurt anyone upon her release from jail. He told her the best thing she had going for her was more of a support system.