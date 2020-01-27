DANVILLE — Following a hearing on a resentencing request, Judge Gary Norton sentenced a Berwick man to one year to 30 months in state prison for driving while under the influence of drugs after his car flipped onto its roof.
Attorney Robert Marks Jr. requested the resentencing Monday for William Brown Jr., 52, since he didn't have the full assessment of Brown's case when Brown was sentenced Nov. 4.
Norton originally sentenced him to one to five years in jail.
Norton said Brown will be eligible for a state drug treatment program that starts Feb. 17. He also ordered him to pay a $1,500 fine, gave him credit for 57 days served in jail, told him to pay $1,000 in restitution and to do 20 hours of community service.
Brown told the judge he has a job and wanted to serve his sentence locally. He said he has support from his sister who is caring for his 8-year-old-son and from his church.
The defendant finished serving a 60-day sentence on a Columbia County charge of driving while his license was under suspension and was transferred to the Montour County Jail on Dec. 2.
The Montour County offense was his second driving while under the influence charge in 10 years.
Brown previously pleaded guilty to being under the influence of amphetamine and methamphetamine while driving nearly 100 mph when his car flipped onto its roof May 7, 2018, on Route 54 at Jerseytown Road in Valley Township.
Tpr. Mark McDermott responded to the two-vehicle crash in which Brown's 2003 Mercury Sable had damage to the left front part and the roof. The trooper said the tires had no tread and were so warm they looked like racing slicks. He observed no brake marks and a debris field. Brown was treated at Geisinger.
The other driver in the accident said he saw Brown in his rearview mirror approaching at an extremely high rate of speed. He quickly tried to get to the left lane to turn onto Jerseytown Road and was almost completely in that lane when Brown's car struck the back of his pickup truck.