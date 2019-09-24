DANVILLE — A judge postponed a Hazleton man's sentencing until he can speak with Lackawanna County Court officials about the possibility of admitting him to the state intermediate program.
Judge Gary Norton rescheduled the sentencing of George Raab, 37, for Oct. 4 in the Columbia County Courthouse.
Raab's attorney, Laurie Pickle, said they have a two-week window to get Raab admitted to the program. Norton spoke by phone Tuesday with Raab and an official at the State Correctional Institution at Camp Hill.
Pickle said the impediment with Lackawanna County was that Raab was on probation there. She said officials there wanted to revoke his probation and resentence Raab, who has been in the state prison since Dec. 14. She said his crimes relate to drug and alcohol abuse and he could benefit from the state intermediate program, which involves jail time and a halfway house.
In Montour County, Raab was charged with stealing a car Sept. 4, 2018, from in front of the Sunoco gas station in Mahoning Township.
Sugarloaf Township police arrested him about 18 hours after the vehicle was reported stolen. The 2005 silver Subaru Legacy was found at the Turkey Hill, at Airport Road and Route 93 in Hazleton.
Norton also issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Damon Gearhart, charged with theft from Jan. 3, 2018, who failed to appear for sentencing. His attorney Michael Dennehy said he wasn't sure where he was. He spoke with him Aug. 23 and left him a phone message about the sentencing hearing. County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said the sentencing notice was sent to his last known address.