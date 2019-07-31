DANVILLE — A Sunbury man who failed to successfully complete a one-year Montour County felony diversion program was sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. sentenced Kodey R. Kratzer, 19, to six months to 23 months in jail; ordered him to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and to follow any recommendations; to do 20 hours of community service; and to pay a $400 fine. He also deemed him eligible for work release.
Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said Kratzer, who is in jail, violated the program with a new arrest.
If he successfully completed the program, he would have been sentenced only on a misdemeanor charge.
Kratzer previously pleaded guilty to a felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine and to a misdemeanor of possessing a controlled substance. Mahoning Township police charged him July 9, 2018.
Attorney David Lampman II, representing Kratzer, said his client earned his high school diploma, was enrolled in a rehabilitation program for 30 days and had been working. "He made a poor decision," he said, adding that Northumberland County probation officials searched his home and found narcotics in a safe.
"It sounds like he went to being a dealer," Kessler said.