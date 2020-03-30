BLOOMSBURG — President Judge Thomas James sentenced Edward T. Crilly, 29, of Stillwater, on harassment and drug paraphernalia possession charges via a video conference call Monday.
Crilly was confined to the Montour County Jail and his attorney, Cory Pointeck, participated by phone.
James also arraigned him on a defiant trespass charge from Evergreen Pointe, in Mahoning Township, which Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler changed to a summary offense. James ordered Crilly to pay a $25 fine for that offense.
Montour County Adult Probation Director Jim Miller said a bed in a rehabilitation unit was reserved for Crilly as of Tuesday.
James gave him credit for 51 days served in jail and sentenced him to 51 days to one year in jail for possessing paraphernalia. He fined him $100 for the harassment charge and $200 for the paraphernalia charge.
He ordered him to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and said outpatient treatment could be recommended with the evolving situation with the coronavirus. "Your drug issues are probably more problematic than the viral issues," he told Crilly.
Crilly was charged from an incident June 5 involving a woman in Mahoning Township and with having two hypodermic needles Oct. 5 in Danville.