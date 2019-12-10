DANVILLE — Charles E. Leitzel Jr., 47, was sentenced to concurrent jail time to a Snyder County sentence for criminal trespass and theft of a TV from a business in Montour County.
Leitzel is serving 15 months to seven years in state prison after being sentenced Nov. 26 in Snyder County, according to testimony Monday.
He told Judge Gary Norton he "didn't use my head the way I should have and got in with the wrong people. I did wrong things and want to put this behind me and get on with my life."
Norton sentenced him to pay a $300 fine, one year's concurrent probation for criminal trespass with 91 days credit for time served in jail, fined him $300 and placed him on one year's concurrent probation for theft.
Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis said the TV from Eagle Express Lines, in Valley Township, was recovered Sept. 9.
Nicole Lynn Bower Pickering, 34, Paxinos, previously pleaded guilty to possessing drug paraphernalia.
State police arrested her while investigating a missing TV from a business.
Montour County District Judge Marvin Shrawder ordered her to pay court costs and fines totaling $748.
Police were called to Eagle Express Lines and saw Leitzel in the parking lot. Manager Michael Volin said Leitzel hadn't worked there since last year.
Leitzel said he was inside the business and knocked over a TV. He brought it out and put it in his van. He told police he believed it was broken and he was going to buy another one. He said he was going to bring the new TV back so no one would notice it was broken. He said the TV wasn't cracked or damaged, but he was going to take it home to make sure it worked.
Volin came out of the building at that time and said a TV was missing from inside.