DANVILLE — A Sunbury man who failed to successfully complete a one-year Montour County felony diversion program was sentenced Wednesday afternoon.
President Judge Thomas James Jr. sentenced Kodey R. Kratzer, 19, to six months to 23 months in jail, ordered him to undergo a drug and alcohol evaluation and to follow any recommendations, to do 20 hours of community service and to pay a $400 fine. He also deemed him eligible for work release.
Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said Kratzer, who is in jail, violated the program with a new arrest.
If he successfully completed the program, he have been sentenced only on a misdemeanor charge.
Kratzer previously pleaded guilty to a felony possession with intent to deliver cocaine and to a misdemeanor of possessing a controlled substance. Mahoning Township police charged him July 9, 2018.
Attorney David Lampman II, representing Kratzer, said his client earned his high school diploma, was enrolled in a rehabilitation program for 30 days and had been working. "He made a poor decision," he said, adding that Northumberland County probation officials searched his home and found narcotics in a safe.
"It sounds like he went to being a dealer," Kessler said.