DANVILLE — A judge sentenced a man living in Wilkes-Barre for violating a protection from abuse order twice.
President Judge Thomas James sentenced Roger Hampton Wednesday following a hearing on the incidents.
"There's concern and an obligation for you to go out of your way to alleviate the concern. It creeps people out. I've seen you at your best and it's pretty darn good. This verges on your worst. You need to go back to your best," James told Hampton, who is confined to the Montour County Jail.
James ordered him to pay a $150 fine and to serve 10 days to six months in jail, retroactive to Nov. 20, and Hampton will be paroled at the end of the minimum jail term. He also ordered a six-month consecutive probation.
Montour County Assistant District Attorney Ray Kessler said these were his second and third PFA violations and the commonwealth wanted a longer sentence. He said the first violation was in January, but James said he didn't realize there was a prior violation. James changed the minimum sentence to 30 days for the March incident.
Allison Pringle, who has a PFA on Hampton, testified she received a call March 1 from Hampton and she hung up on him. She said she saw him at Geisinger on Nov. 20 and he was reported later to be walking by her home.
Landscaper Charles Brosius testified he saw an individual wearing a doctor's mask looking at Pringle's home. Brosius said Hampton appeared to be snooping around the home and questioned if he saw her earlier at Geisinger why he went near her home.
Danville Officer Keith Davenport said Hampton told him he was out stretching his legs and was wearing the surgical mask because he hadn't gotten a flu shot and was told to wear it while at Geisinger. Hampton told Davenport he had walked to to businesses before being seen in the alley near Pringle's house. He said he had lived along that alley for 30 years and took that route because it's easier to walk. He said he didn't intend to alarm Pringle. He said he was discharged Nov. 20 from Geisinger and saw Pringle, but went in the opposite direction to stay away from her.