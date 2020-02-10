DANVILLE — A Danville area man was sentenced to six months' probation for driving while under the influence of alcohol.
President Judge Thomas James also ordered Dante M. Maturani, 19, to pay a $300 fine, to attend a highway safety school and to complete 20 hours of community service Monday.
Mahoning Township police charged him July 27 after stopping him for failure to use a turn signal.
Township Patrolman Garon Fenstermaker observed him turn left on Bloom Road without using a turn signal. He also saw him make a wider turn than necessary and proceed outside the travel lane. He followed the vehicle and saw it had a non-working driver's side brake light. Fenstermaker stopped him at Bloom and Kaseville roads.
He said Maturani tried to put the vehicle in park while it was still in motion, which grinded the gears.