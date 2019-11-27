DANVILLE — A McLean, Va., man was sentenced to five days to 6 months in jail starting Nov. 29 for a second offense of driving while under the influence of alcohol from April 20.
President Judge Thomas James sentenced Michael J. McCormick, 24, Wednesday. James also fined him $300 and ordered him to do 20 hours of community service, attend a highway safety school and to go to three self-help meetings per week.
When police arrived, McCormick said he “didn’t know what to do” after his car struck a utility pole and a stop sign and he fled the scene.
Patrolman Ryan Pander was called about the accident at Bloom and Kaseville roads. He saw a black 2019 Dodge Challenger, fitting the description of the suspect vehicle, stopped at the Bloom Road entrance to Ridgeview Westlawn Apartments with severe damage to the front and driver’s side.
He approached the driver, identified as McCormick, who said he was traveling from a bar in the Bloomsburg area where he drank alcohol.