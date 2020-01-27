DANVILLE — A man was sentenced to time served for theft of his stepfather's handgun Dec. 30, 2017.
Judge Gary Norton sentenced Damon J. Gearhart, 22, to 288 days served in jail and placed him on two years' probation.
Gearhart told the judge Monday he wanted to get the case over with since it was hanging over his head for two years. Norton also ordered him to pay a $300 fine.
Brian Robbins told Danville police officer Jared Bangs he fell asleep on the couch at 119 Fisher Court. He had laid the red and silver SCCY 9mm pistol on the coffee table and when he woke up, it was gone. His wife, Jenn Robbins, called her son, Gearhart, who admitted taking the gun to Bloomsburg.
Bangs contacted Bloomsburg police to detain Gearhart. While waiting to hear from Ken Auchter, of Bloomsburg police, Brian Robbins told Bangs his wife had the gun and was on her way back to Danville. A few minutes later, Auchter had Gearhart in custody.