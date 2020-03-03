DANVILLE — A Danville man will serve 35 months to 70 months or nearly a minimum of three years in state prison for sexual abuse of children by possessing 11 videos of child pornography and for criminal use of a computer.
Judge Gary Norton sentenced Kevin Franklin Reibsome, 49, of Montour Street, Monday after Reibsome entered guilty pleas to the charges.
Reibsome withdrew a plea from Nov. 22 to several counts of possessing child pornography.
His pleas Monday allowed Norton to add 18 months to the lower and upper end of the standard range in sentencing, but didn’t give the judge the option of imposing consecutive sentences.
Norton sentenced Reibsome to 35 months to 70 months in jail for the child pornography charge and ordered him to pay a fine of $500. He gave him credit for 236 days served in the Montour County Jail since his arrest July 11. For criminal use of a computer, Norton sentenced Reibsome to pay a $500 fine and to serve a concurrent jail term of four months to one year in state prison.
Deputy Attorney General David J. Drumheller said Reibsome had no prior record and one video equals 50 images or a total of 550 images with the standard sentencing range of 30 to 42 months for the pornography plea.